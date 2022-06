With a new album out this week and an album-release show Friday at Cats Cradle Back Room, Dave Hedeman and the Gone Ghosts joined Aaron on Live & Local!. The Gone Ghosts are only about four years old, but Dave Hedeman has been a veteran of the music scene for decades. After years on the road in the 90s, Hedeman moved to Florida and took a break from music – but then a chance encounter with Jason Isbell in 2008 spurred him to pick up his guitar again, and the rest is history.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO