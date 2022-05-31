ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Fatal Crash on Memorial Day

By scottsuhr
 3 days ago

Three people have died after a Memorial Day crash with a semi in Waterloo, according...

KCRG.com

Driver dies in single vehicle crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:22 pm on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Fairfax Fire Department, and Area Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Linn Johnson Road at 34th Street. Crews on scene arrived to find that a Nissan...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 2 dead in wrong-way head-on crash

MONROE, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports two people have died in a wrong-way head-on crash in Jasper County. The patrol reports at about 7:53 p.m., 79-year-old Dorthy Findlow, of Monroe, was driving the wrong way down Highway 163 near the Monroe exit. Troopers say Findlow's SUV hit...
MONROE, IA
KWQC

1 dead following house fire in Cascade

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal fire in Cascade Wednesday night. Officials responded to the fire about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Cascade for a reposted structure fire, the Dubuque County Sherriff’s Office said in a media release. According to...
CASCADE, IA
kwayradio.com

Armored Truck Driver Arrested

An armored truck driver who stole money from an ATM in Waterloo has been sentenced, accoridng to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Jeremy Aschbrenner of Hazleton stole around $35,000 in cash from the ATM at the Wells Fargo on Kimball Avenue in the fall of last year. He received a suspended sentence of up to 10 years in prison and instead will serve two to five years of probation. His fines and surcharges were also suspended. The judge in the case said she found this appropriate so that Aschbrenner can find employment and pay restitution.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Two Hurt In Crash During Cedar Rapids Car Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a crash that happened during a car chase in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on 16th Avenue Southwest for speeding Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light and hit another car at Wiley Boulevard. The suspect, David Blauer, and a 72-year-old woman who was driving the other car both suffered injuries. Police haven't announced any charges for Blauer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in Cascade building fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a fire in Cascade on Wednesday night. In a press release, officials said multiple fire departments responded to the fire at a building at 206 1st Avenue. Crews said there was heavy smoke coming from the building, but they were able to...
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Iowa construction worker killed after being pinned by equipment

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed while working on a bridge, according to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews were called at 5 p.m. Wednesday to the bridge that’s currently under construction on Highway 92, where it crosses the North Skunk River.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa State Patrol, Ankeny Police Department respond to multi-vehicle crash

ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and Ankeny Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-35 Wednesday that temporarily closed both sides of the interstate. Southbound and northbound lanes are now open after being closed earlier in the day, but NE 36th St. eastbound is still closed. There is a detour in place, but Sgt. Alex Dinkla with Iowa State Patrol said authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police identify victims in car vs semi crash

Waterloo police to hold news conference to address recent gun violence. Waterloo Police will hold a news conference Wednesday to address recent gun violence in the city. Sen. Ernst speaks about Texas shooting during 99 county tour. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke about the shooting while...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Fire Damages Cedar Rapids Dairy Queen

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Fire caused heavy damage to the Dairy Queen at Wilson Avenue and Bowling Street SW this (Wednesday) afternoon. Crews were called out after 12:30 p.m. and entered the rear door but were forced out due to high heat and smoke which prevented them from operating safely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

CF House Fire

On June 1st, 2022, at 10:31 AM, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at the corner of 16th and Clay Streets Cedar Falls. Dispatch received multiple calls of a house fully involved in fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found fire and heavy black smoke coming from the front and south side of the residence. Firefighters confirmed that there was no one was in the house, and the owner and a dog had escaped from the residence. Fire crews attacked and extinguished the fire – on the inside and outside of the residence. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The home sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the homeowner and family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Shooting Monday Night in Waterloo

Waterloo Police say a man was shot and was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday night. The incident happened at a children’s lemonade stand just before 9:00PM in the 800 block of West 5th Street, near Dollar General. The man was shot in the neck by a masked man who had walked up behind him and fired. He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo for his injuries and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No arrests have been made thus far.
WATERLOO, IA
superhits106.com

Names Of Persons Involved In Epworth Crash Revealed

One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash near Epworth on Sunday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 18 year old Angelyssa Lee of Epworth was killed when the van she was riding in crashed on Millville Road north of Epworth about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver, 18 year old Kaleb Hunter, also of Epworth, was injured in the crash and taken to MercyOne-Dubuque Medical Center by Epworth EMS. The state patrol report said the westbound van had lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene along with Epworth Fire and Rescue.
EPWORTH, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Epworth Woman Killed in Dubuque County Rollover

A passenger died in a rollover in Dubuque County over the weekend. It happened northeast of Epworth near 21833 Millville Road shortly after 7 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a van heading westbound on Millville Road lost control, went into the ditch and rolled. 18-year old Angelyssa Lee of...
EPWORTH, IA
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
KCRG.com

Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:01 pm on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Witnesses reported two young male suspects had fired several rounds at a passing car and then fled on foot. No injuries were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

