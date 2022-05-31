Fatal Crash on Memorial Day

On June 1st, 2022, at 10:31 AM, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at the corner of 16th and Clay Streets Cedar Falls. Dispatch received multiple calls of a house fully involved in fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found fire and heavy black smoke coming from the front and south side of the residence. Firefighters confirmed that there was no one was in the house, and the owner and a dog had escaped from the residence. Fire crews attacked and extinguished the fire – on the inside and outside of the residence. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The home sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the homeowner and family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO