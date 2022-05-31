ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Deadly Shooting

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in the early morning...

kwayradio.com

NBC News

3 dead, including gunman, in shooting outside Iowa church

Three people are dead, including a suspected gunman, in a shooting outside an Iowa church Thursday evening, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, and deputies found two females and a male dead, Story County sheriff’s Capt. Nicholas Lennie said. The male...
STORY COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Armored Truck Driver Arrested

An armored truck driver who stole money from an ATM in Waterloo has been sentenced, accoridng to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Jeremy Aschbrenner of Hazleton stole around $35,000 in cash from the ATM at the Wells Fargo on Kimball Avenue in the fall of last year. He received a suspended sentence of up to 10 years in prison and instead will serve two to five years of probation. His fines and surcharges were also suspended. The judge in the case said she found this appropriate so that Aschbrenner can find employment and pay restitution.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police identify victims in car vs semi crash

Waterloo police to hold news conference to address recent gun violence. Waterloo Police will hold a news conference Wednesday to address recent gun violence in the city. Sen. Ernst speaks about Texas shooting during 99 county tour. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke about the shooting while...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Monday Shooting

(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Shot at Child’s Lemonade Stand

A Waterloo man is likely to survive after being shot in the neck at a child’s lemonade stand, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Malik Calhoun was shot Monday night. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. This shooting was one of five over the Memorial Day weekend that prompted Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to announce a renewed focus on gang members and violent criminals in Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Two Hurt In Crash During Cedar Rapids Car Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a crash that happened during a car chase in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on 16th Avenue Southwest for speeding Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light and hit another car at Wiley Boulevard. The suspect, David Blauer, and a 72-year-old woman who was driving the other car both suffered injuries. Police haven't announced any charges for Blauer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police address gun violence in city

Willie Ray grills food for students on last day of school. He says, outside of providing a meal for students at the school, he wants to be an inspiration for kids in the community. Restaurant shares video of angry customer in effort to show what servers go through. Updated: 5...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fire Damages Dairy Queen In Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says things got a little too hot at a local Dairy Queen. Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday at the restaurant around 12:30 p-m and they say flames were shooting 20 feet into the air after the fire broke through the roof. Everyone got safely out of the building which suffered extensive damage. The preliminary indication is the fire started on a piece of equipment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Three Dead in Monday Morning Waterloo Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Fleeing After Wife is Found Dead

A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

CF House Fire

On June 1st, 2022, at 10:31 AM, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at the corner of 16th and Clay Streets Cedar Falls. Dispatch received multiple calls of a house fully involved in fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found fire and heavy black smoke coming from the front and south side of the residence. Firefighters confirmed that there was no one was in the house, and the owner and a dog had escaped from the residence. Fire crews attacked and extinguished the fire – on the inside and outside of the residence. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The home sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the homeowner and family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Two hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Right now, the Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. DMPD reports that one person has been shot and another was hit by debris near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Southeast 4th Street. Both are expected...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police seek help identifying two individuals

Cedar Rapids Police seek public assistance in identifying two individuals present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting. If you know or can identity either of these individuals, please call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5457. You can also report anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman set fire to building near State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Two men shot, one killed in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Sumner Man Arrested for Allegedly Smacking Son

A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.
SUMNER, IA

