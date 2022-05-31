ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Valley Lutheran Teacher Forced to Quit Because He is Gay

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Valley Lutheran teacher has been forced to quit because he is gay, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Matthew Gerhold was hired last summer as the school’s music teacher. He informed school officials that he was gay at...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

High schoolers step in to fill sixth grader's yearbook after his classmates refused to sign it

Cassandra Ridder was heartbroken when her son Brody came home from school last week with only a handful of signatures in his yearbook—one of which was his own. "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder," the 12-year-old had written. A devastated Ridder saw that only two other classmates and two teachers had signed the yearbook apart from her rising seventh grader. According to The Washington Post, Brody has been a student at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, since fifth grade. Although he had several friends at his previous school, his mother revealed that he has struggled socially and has been repeatedly bullied over the past two years.
WESTMINSTER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy