A school shooting. Again.

Warning: This newsletter discusses gun violence and the recent school shooting in Texas. Feel free to skip to the next section if you feel the need.

Last week, 19 children and two teachers died in a school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

My colleagues at the Austin American-Statesman — where I started as an intern almost five years ago to the day — put together this guide of ways you can help victims’ families.

You can also help by reaching out to your lawmakers and encouraging them to take action to prevent more school shootings — really, to prevent gun violence in general. (But here's one reason those efforts may prove futile in Kentucky.)

When addressing the shooting in Texas, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio quickly shifted his focus to community issues: “We always end up talking about what can school systems do to prevent this, we have to ask ourselves, gosh, there seems to be a lot bigger answers than just what the school system can do.”

After questions about school resource officers and what JCPS does to protect kids, Pollio pointed to a Courier Journal investigation showing how easy it is to get a gun in Louisville. (Here's a Cliff Notes version.)

Yes, it is Pollio’s job to keep schools safe, but “I think we've really got to take a look at what's happening outside of the school doors.”

Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Republican who carried a bill requiring school police this year, sent out a brief reminder of the law hours after the shooting. Texas officials have given conflicting reports as to whether an SRO was on the scene, while parents have criticized police, once on the scene, for not acting sooner to stop the shooter.

And Rep. Tina Bojanowski, Kentucky's sole active teacher-legislator, wrote a Twitter thread of the dueling narratives in her head hours after the massacre: half frustrated Democrat, half teacher trained to protect her students.

Please reenter the chat

It is finally happening.

After years of waiting, of watching the vote get delayed, of asking school board members the same questions, it is finally time.

Jefferson County’s school board will vote on its student assignment overhaul tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Here’s a refresher on the core elements of the proposal. Here’s information on how public comment works, if you want to address the board.

A few threads still linger. Will Pollio get his desired 7-0 vote? Board Chairwoman Diane Porter and Vice Chairman Corrie Shull haven’t said how they plan on voting, but both seemed less hesitant to vote yes last week than they have in the past.

And what kind of teacher compensation changes could we see? JCPS and JCTA are still negotiating over potential salary multipliers or stipends for those in West End schools, and the board will likely need to vote without knowing what that looks like.

Almost everyone I’ve talked to said West End schools need more staff, despite routinely struggling with teaching vacancies. Extra compensation is one way to attract educators, but it is hard to gauge how effective it will be without knowing how much is being offered.

ICYMI

‘Gem of the South’: As JCPS celebrated the last day of school, Watson Lane Elementary opened its doors one last time.

'Love-in': Alums and community members staged a “love-in” rally at the Christian Academy of Louisville to show support for LGBTQ+ students after a recent homophobic homework assignment.

A star! A Norton Elementary student got a surprise recording contract from Kraft Mac and Cheese after writing a song about her love of, you guessed it, Kraft Mac and Cheese for music class.

