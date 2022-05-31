The Yellow Store closes after decades of serving Pensacola's Belmont neighborhood

Fluorescent yellow "buy one, get one free" signs lined the shelves of Belmont 's Yellow Store Friday as owners sold everything they could before reaching the 3 p.m. deadline marking their permanent closure . Everything left on the shelves would be filled into tote bags for donation a block or two away.

The miscellaneous items that remained Friday morning served as a metaphor for the store's appeal: there was a little bit of everything. Baking soda, breadcrumbs and two little bottles of orange soda filled one side of the shelf, while motor oil, emergency candles and grill charcoal resided on the other.

As a one-stop shop without the upcharge for the convenience combined with its full-service deli, customers made the store an everyday hangout. And if they didn't have the money to spend, they would still come inside and pull up a chair.

"They come here and some people they talked, they told me their stories. We formed a good relationship. That's what's so special about it — it's not like owner and customer, it didn't work that way most of the time," Yellow Store owner Jamal Mohamed said. "I have kids that were 5, 6 years old, and basically they stayed in this area and (now) they are 30 and they have babies of their own."

A long history in Belmont

The store has been a Belmont neighborhood staple since serving its first customers in the 1930s, Mohamed said. Some old photographs he has seen even show hay for sale outside to feed horses.

About 10 years after Mohamed's family took over, the store had already established itself a reputation. With that notoriety, somewhere along the way its formal name of Scapin & Son dropped off and it began taking on a local nickname alluding to the store's light yellow paneling.

"Nobody was paying attention to the name. Everybody was calling it 'the yellow store.' So, 20 years ago, I said, 'Might as well.' I changed all the licenses and I called it The Yellow Store," Mohamed said.

Like the drawn-out goodbye you would give a friend before moving across the country, Mohamed had 32 years of heartfelt goodbyes to deliver all in a few hours.

Though he felt for the people who would no longer be able to rely on the store, he knew it was time to move on to other career endeavors, confident he had exhausted all the interest he had in convenience stores.

"I gave it all I got, there's no more to give anymore. I gave it all, that's why we lasted that long," Mohamed said. "We had a good run for many, many years. The customers loved us, and we loved the customers. After those many years it was just ... that's all I can give to it. So, I'm closing the chapter of the store."

'These are my guys'

Whether it was for a called-in lunch order at the deli or a grocery haul, the store found a way of retaining its regulars.

Longtime employee Sunny Holmes said the business plan was always more about earning the fast nickel than the slow dime, believing if they could keep it affordable enough, the people would come.

That they did, as the high volume kept them in business without needing to raise their prices, making It possible to get your classic $5.49 Rueben or $6.99 hot Italian all the way up until the end.

Mohamed was even known to place special request orders for customers, even if only one person would routinely purchase it.

Customer Kristen Miller said she would find herself walking over from work at least four days a week, sometimes clearing out the store's stock of Hot Fries chips. But the inventory is not what kept her coming back.

"These people — these are my guys," Miller said of Mohamed and Holmes.

Though "convenience store" may have been the official title, the corner shop was a catalyst for conversation and community with the people who were without a family of their own.

Several of the customers in and out of jail would feel peace that Mohamed would be there waiting behind the counter when they returned, he said.

He even recalls taking the keys from one of his regular customers who was too intoxicated, closing the store to drive him home. It was a gesture Mohamed said the man did not take lightly and would continue to thank him for over the next several years.

The loyalty that Mohamed earned from his customers seemed to pay off in the long run, even at times protecting the old school mom-and-pop store from trouble. In all of the years in business, they never had a robbery.

"I didn't treat them like customers, kind of family to me," he said.

Mohamed's care for his customers was mutual, some of them earning a permanent place in his store even after they passed.

A photograph of an older woman still hung above the cash register Friday. She lived off the Yellow Store's ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and soda until she was climbing in age and no longer able to take care of herself. Mohamed received a call from her in her nursing home one afternoon, asking for a special delivery. It wasn't much longer after that until she died.

Now, the photograph will join the list of memorabilia to be peeled off the walls, right along with the Coca Cola-themed deli menu boards.

A loss for the neighborhood

Christian Wagley, executive director of Bike Pensacola, an organization centered around making Pensacola more walkable and bikeable, said the loss of neighborhood stores represents a loss of community.

The skeletons of old corner stores surround downtown, leaving many residents who do not own cars with less ability to meet their daily needs, he said.

Wagley is part of the organization at work to promote more community resources in walking distance of the communities in which people live.

"In creating a more bikeable city, we want people to be able to meet their daily needs without getting into a car," Wagley said. "Every time we lose a neighborhood store, we lose the ability to do that."

No information was available Friday on what will take the Yellow Store's place.

