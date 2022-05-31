Shooting at Stone Mountain gas station leaves man in critical condition
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is fighting for his life after police found him critically injured at a gas station in Stone...www.cbs46.com
They really NEED to close this gas station. There are constantly reporting shootings. I pass by this and the BP every day going and coming home from work. I Will Never Stop There.... EVER!!!!!
This gas station and the BP across from it is always having shootings. This is getting out of hand!
