The Morrow County Hospital and the management and ownership thereof is and has been a hot topic for quite a few years. It is now becoming critical. Our hospital is currently managed by Ohio Health. They have been managing the hospital since 1984. In that time we have watched them grow. They are continually offering new services, updating equipment and providing excellent care. They are known and praised for their stroke triage. If it were not for them the outcome of many stroke and heart attack patients would not be as positive as it is.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO