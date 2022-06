The two front runners for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor gave their thoughts on the topic of abortion in Illinois and what changes they would make if elected. Recent polling from Emerson College found about 37% of likely Republican voters were still undecided, with Richard Irvin holding a slight lead over Darren Bailey, 24% to 19.8%. Both men were asked about abortion rights during the GOP debates, Irvin avoided taking a stance on the leaked Supreme Court opinion that outlaws abortion.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO