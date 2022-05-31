ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentines Drawn to Bitcoin as Inflation Skyrockets

By Rahul Nambiampurath
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentines are turning to bitcoin to battle an ever-increasing inflation rate. In April, inflation touched 58%, its biggest jump in 30 years. Fear of inflation has been so strong that banks have bowed to public demand for crypto. Two major Argentine banks are set to offer crypto services in partnership with...

