Meet the South Dakota Legislature candidates vying for 3 GOP nominations in District 16

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Republicans from parts of Lincoln, Turner and Union Counties have more choices to make in next month's primary election than most voters in the greater Sioux Falls area.

Registered GOP voters in South Dakota Legislative District 16 on June 7 will see a pair of primary contests that will advance candidates to the general election for state House and Senate.

The Senate primary race features a pair of established Republicans who each have experience in state government, while three are vying for the two House spots up for grabs in the district.

In the Senate election, the top vote-getter will advance to the general election ballot where he or she will face a Democratic opponent as well as one of the only Independent candidates for the Legislature in the entire state.

In the House contest, at least one of the top two vote-getters who move on to the general election will be guaranteed a spot in the Legislature in 2023. That's because only one non-Republican is also seeking a District 16 House seat.

Editor's note: The Argus Leader submitted the following series of questions to all candidates who will appear on the primary ballots, with a request that responses be kept to 100 words or less for each answer. Responses have been edited for grammar, conciseness and clarity.

The questions for primary candidates:

For the Senate –

1. The Senate is scheduled to hold an impeachment trial for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in late June for allegedly committing acts of malfeasance while in office, charges that stem from a 2020 crash investigation into the death of Joe Boever.

Given what you know about Ravnsborg’s conduct, which included lying to law enforcement about his cellphone usage the night of the crash and using members of his staff to glean information about how the investigation might be conducted, do you support the House’s decision to impeach, and would you vote to convict at trial?

2. Gov. Noem this year successfully blocked an attempt to reduce the state sales tax rate by .5% and a separate effort to eliminate sales tax on groceries also failed to earn passage.

How do you feel about the governor’s cautious approach to protecting existing government revenues amid record-setting surplus in state coffers in recent years?

3. Legislators in 2022 spent hours debating whether state government should prohibit employers from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

What is governments role in refereeing relationships between employers and employees with regard to vaccinations and individual rights?

For the House –

1. Ravnsborg was impeached in the state House on April 12 after 20 months of controversy that followed the death of Joe Boever, killed in fatal car v. pedestrian crash in which Ravnsborg was driving.

How would you have voted on impeachment and why?

2. Gov. Noem this year successfully blocked an attempt to reduce the state sales tax rate by .5% and a separate effort to eliminate sales tax on groceries also failed to earn passage.

How do you feel about the governor’s cautious approach to protecting existing government revenues amid record-setting surplus in state coffers in recent years?

3. Legislators in 2022 spent hours debating whether state government should prohibit employers from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

What is government's role in refereeing relationships between employers and employees with regard to vaccinations and individual rights?

Senate candidate responses:

Jim Bolin

Age: 71

Profession/place of employment: Retired teacher in Canton

Prior Public/Community Service: Canton Library Board, Canton City Commissioner and Mayor of Canton.

Family: Wife Ruth of 42 years; two sons, two sons, four grandchildren

No. 1. As an incumbent senator, who will be a juror in the trial, I will not comment on this question.  I will hear the presentations,  both pro and con, and vote based on my understanding of the evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFaRA_0fvYVGlC00

No. 2. We must be cautious about changing state revenue sources.  Under the current federal economic policies, we could easily be in a recession very soon as interest rates are rising and consumer confidence is slackening.  We are headed for stagflation, the worst of all economic situations.

No. 3. I support and did support the the right of private employers to have rules for their employees.  However, persuasion works better than mandates that often breed resistance and resentment.  Caution is the best policy in this area.

Nancy Rasmussen

Age: 68

Profession/place of employment: Retired

Prior public/community service: Four-term Legislator, Turner County Republicans committeewoman, Parent Teacher Organization president, Director of Odyssey of the Mind in Hurley School, Church Council Secretary, 4-H

Family: Husband Mark Rasmussen, three children, two grandchildren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHwZU_0fvYVGlC00

No. 1. The fate of AG Ransborg now lies in the hands of the SDak. Senate.  My support on either side will not change the outcome.

No. 2. I served on the Taxation Committee for six of my 8 years in the House of Representatives.  Many bills were presented, some passed, some failed.  This is the committee process.  I support lower taxes.

No. 3. The government's role is to facilitate the bringing forth of ideas to write, pass, and then enforce statutes.  Relationships are the responsibility of each individual.

House candidate responses:

Karla (Pederson) Lems

Age: 53

Profession/place of employment: Business owner - Lems Farm & Land, LLC (property management), Laura’s Lattes

Prior public/community service: Vice-Chair of the Lincoln County Republicans, First Evangelical Free Church, South Dakota Retailer’s Association, Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, former d2020 Republican National Convention delegate, former chair at Canton Deinema Foundation, former Lifelight Communications board, former Christian Center Elementary School board, former Canton Area Special Olympics treasurer, former secretary of Lincoln County Republicans, SD Family Policy Council volunteer, Good News Club volunteer

Family: Husband Gaylon, three children, one grandchild

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCiD3_0fvYVGlC00

No. 1. I express my sympathy to Joe Boever’s family on the tragic loss of their loved one.

The issue of Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment should include a review of the facts.  These include the court hearing in August 2021, as well as the House Select Committee’s Investigative Report.  The hearing resulted in Ravnsborg being charged with (2) misdemeanors.  The House Select Committee recommended “No” to impeachment by a vote of 6-2.  A careful reading of the report brought to light a clearer picture of the factual evidence.  Based on the hearing and the investigative report that was well documented, I would have voted “No” to impeachment, unless other evidence I am unaware of relating directly to this incident was brought to my attention.

No. 2. State government should always take a careful approach to all revenues collected.  Conservative government, when feasible, should return the money to the people. We have skyrocketing property taxes, gas and food prices through the roof, and supply chain issues hitting many industries.  At this point in time, the people are struggling considerably more than the state.  If nothing else, redirect that .5% to the counties for property tax relief.  Some tax relief to the people of South Dakota would most likely stimulate healthy economic growth. Ronald Reagan said, “Government always finds a need for whatever money it gets.” So true.

No. 3. The limited powers of the federal government allow individuals a wide range of freedom to make their own choices.  Powers not granted to the federal government are relegated to the states and the people.  When the government and/or private business impose rules that affect the citizens rights to make decisions for themselves, the state can defend the individual’s right to self-determination. If a business mandates a procedure or substance upon an employee, which results in an adverse health problem for that individual, there should also be legislation that ensures a path to pursue recourse against the employer.  Defending the right to protect ourselves--as well as protecting our medical privacy--is key to maintaining freedom.

Richard Vasgaard

Age: 72

Profession/place of employment: Farming

Prior public/community service: District 17 legislator (2021-2022) Turner-Lincoln-Clay Rural Water District board member, past Turner County Planning and Zoning alternate, past Township Supervisor, Turner County Farm Bureau President, SD Farm Bureau past director, Southeastern SD Irrigators Association board member, SD Nutrient, Research and Education past member, AG United of SD Board President, American Farm Bureau Advocacy Committee on Water Quality and Irrigation, National EPA Committee on Animal Agriculture Production, Monsanto’s Growing Rural Education

Family: Wife - Joyce, two children, six grandchildren

No. 1. I voted no on impeachment.  In reading through the reports from the House investigative committee, it did not show any evidence of an impeachable offense. The prosecutors from the trial testified before the committee that they had wanted to charge the Attorney General with manslaughter but there was insufficient evidence to prove that charge.  I also believe there was a great deal of influence from outside interests trying to sway the decisions of the trial and investigative committee.  It was a tragic event and I feel the attorney general should have resigned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXJRJ_0fvYVGlC00

No. 2. I voted for giving some tax relief to our citizens.  The last I read, there were 24 other states that were giving tax breaks to their citizens in one form or another.  I understand that we have to be good stewards of our tax dollars and maintain a balanced budget.  But with the large surplus of money, it seemed appropriate to give a tax break to the hard-working people of this state.  We all realize that these excess funds will not be available in future years.

No. 3. I find this to be a very difficult issue.  The State should not be telling businesses what to do.  I also feel employers should have shown more respect for their employees by allowing exceptions to getting the vaccine when needed.  On a personal note, a young man with a family near me was required to take the vaccine for his job.  Nine hours after the shot, he was in ER because of the vaccine.  He still is not back to work.  It seems no one wants to take responsibility and that is wrong.  Had he been granted an exception, this may not have happened.

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, did not submit responses.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Meet the South Dakota Legislature candidates vying for 3 GOP nominations in District 16

