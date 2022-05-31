Knoxville Among Several Contenders In South Central Conference

The Pella Christian softball team bounced back from a sweep on Wednesday to pick up a big 3-2 road win at Colfax-Mingo to even their record at .500 on Thursday night. It would be the Tigerhawks who would get the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning as a single followed by another single two batters late put the Eagles in 1-0 hole. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to respond as in the top of the fourth inning Emri Agre, Faith Kacmarynski, and Natalie Harrill would all come in to score to give Pella Christian a 3-1 lead. Colfax-Mingo wouldn’t go away easily however, plating another run in the bottom of the fourth to pull within one, but neither team would score in the final three frames as the Eagles grabbed the narrow victory. Senior Alexa Dunsbergen grabbed the win in the circle for Pella Christian as she threw all seven innings, scattering two runs on just three hits while striking out three with no walks.

