Take part in Harper's Bazaar's Big Watch Survey

If you obsess over HBO's Euphoria for the beauty looks, here's some news that might inspire your next cut crease. To make it easy to recreate whimsical Euphoria High-inspired looks at home, the hit show's makeup designer Donni Davy recently launched her first-ever brand, Half Magic Beauty, in partnership with production company A24. The vibrant collection has been in development for over two years and is designed for wearers to layer different textures together to craft signature looks, the way Davy does on set. From the Chromaddiction Matte Eye Paint and Liner (there's also a shimmer version, though it's currently out of stock) to the Light Trap highlighter and blush—not to mention face adornments, lip kits, tools, and more—Half Magic has something for maximalists, minimalists, and everyone in between.

MAKEUP ・ 2 HOURS AGO