Take part in Harper's Bazaar's Big Watch Survey

Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Harper's Bazaar, we're experts on luxury watches and jewellery, regularly bringing you our edits of glittering gems, contemporary accessories and elegant timepieces. But now we want to know what you think. So, we've pulled together a survey that gives you the chance to provide a little feedback. We...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Harper's Bazaar

These 19 Linen Dresses Are All You Need for Summer

There are few pieces that evoke summer quite like the linen dress: Breezy and breathable, it's one of the best wardrobe options for a warm, humid day. You likely already have a linen blazer and trousers in your rotation, but on truly swampy days when you barely want anything touching your body, a linen dress is the obvious answer.
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Although Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping a low profile at this year's Trooping the Colour parade, the Duchess of Sussex still knows how to make an impactful fashion statement. Photos captured at the event show Meghan playing with Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harper S Bazaar#Chanel#Mappin Webb
Harper's Bazaar

By the Sea

Opening Image: Courrèges top and Givenchy jeans. Model: Nora Attal; Hair: Marc Lopez; Makeup: Anthony Preel; Production: Delphine Landes at HVH Productions. This article originally appeared in the June/July 2022 issue of Harper's BAZAAR, available on newsstands June 7.
Harper's Bazaar

Euphoria Makeup Artist Donni Davy's Half Magic Beauty Line Has Arrived—Here's Everything to Shop

If you obsess over HBO's Euphoria for the beauty looks, here's some news that might inspire your next cut crease. To make it easy to recreate whimsical Euphoria High-inspired looks at home, the hit show's makeup designer Donni Davy recently launched her first-ever brand, Half Magic Beauty, in partnership with production company A24. The vibrant collection has been in development for over two years and is designed for wearers to layer different textures together to craft signature looks, the way Davy does on set. From the Chromaddiction Matte Eye Paint and Liner (there's also a shimmer version, though it's currently out of stock) to the Light Trap highlighter and blush—not to mention face adornments, lip kits, tools, and more—Half Magic has something for maximalists, minimalists, and everyone in between.
Harper's Bazaar

The 20 Best Market Bags for Toting Your Essentials

When you're rushing out the door and reaching for a carryall, you're likely grabbing the tote with the most space (to better carry those farmers' market groceries or library books, of course). But the market bags worth shopping have so much more than just room to offer. Whether in sturdy...
Harper's Bazaar

Bridal earrings that you'll love long after your wedding day

Although the dress is usually the main talking point ahead of a wedding, it’s the accessories that really elevate a bridal look - and when it comes to finding the right earrings, there are multiple arguments as to why it's worth finding a pair you absolutely adore. While being...
Harper's Bazaar

Princess Beatrice Perfects Her Royal Style in an Understated Blue Dress

Princess Beatrice has arrived to celebrate the historic 70-year reign of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were among the many guests attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, one of this week's Platinum Jubilee events. For the occasion, Beatrice...
