Springfield, MO

As flowers bloom in Springfield, Wickman's Garden Village celebrates 100 years in business

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

On Saturday, Wickman's Garden Village in Springfield celebrated 100 years of being in business.

Wickman's Garden Village, which is located at 1345 S. Fort Ave., dates back to 1922. At the entrance is the two-story home of the original owners Floyd and Love Emhoff.

Throughout the years, Wickman's greenhouse has provided some of the best annuals, herbs, vegetable plants, succulents and perennials to be found.

In 1946, Gus and Frances Wickman bought the Emhoffs' garden and changed the name to Wickman’s Garden. Under the Wickman's name, this garden now has a flower shop and also allows you to order flowers online.

Although this garden has changed ownership multiple times, the property still has maintained the 1920s feel after 100 years. It continues to add more under the ownership of Chris Kristek, who purchased the business in 2013.

As Wickman's Garden Village grows and becomes the home of many Springfield events, just by stepping on the property the history can be felt.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: As flowers bloom in Springfield, Wickman's Garden Village celebrates 100 years in business

