New water tower coming to Altoona's northwest side

The north side of Altoona will soon have a new fixture as business grows in the area.

Plans are under way for a 750,000-gallon water tower east of the intersection of Northeast 62nd Avenue and Northeast 56th Street, near the large data center serving Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

Dan Scott, public utilities director for Altoona, said construction is expected to start next month. Work on the concrete tower will begin in the fall, followed by the bowl in the spring, and then final painting.

The new tower is meant to serve the northwest section of Altoona west of Bondurant for water storage and fire protection.

The cost of the new tower will be $4 million. Meta will pay 75% of the cost, while the city will cover the remaining amount as a budgeted capital improvement project. Altoona officials intend to use American Rescue Plan funds for the city's portion.

With the construction of two new buildings, Meta's data center in Altoona is expected to become the company's largest in the world when that final expansion is finished by 2025. The center will surpass 5 million square feet after first breaking ground in 2013.

