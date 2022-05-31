ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Reflective Perspectives: Work by Liz Barick Fall

leelanauticker.com
 2 days ago

Michigan artist Liz Barick Fall uses photography, found objects, encaustic wax,...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

[Photos] Gorilla Behaves Weird - Then Staff Notice His Hands

Bobo resides in one of the many Mefou Primate Sanctuary located in the West African nation of Cameroon. He was one of the friendliest apes in the sanctuary and his behaviour changed overnight, creating a worrisome environment amongst the caregivers of the facility. It's a friendly affair. When Bobo changed...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Frankfurt Museum of Modern Art Employees Allege Toxic Workplace Environment in Letter

Click here to read the full article. Employees at the Frankfurt Museum of Modern Art (MMK) have for the second time alleged that the institution fosters a toxic workplace environment. A six-page letter signed by around 80 percent of the staff reiterated grievances against the toxic workplace environment that were first made in 2019, when the museum’s director, Susanne Pfeffer, was only a year into her tenure. The new letter detailed allegations of physical and emotional abuse, poor management, and an asymmetrical power dynamic with institutional leadership, with some of the accusations centering specifically around Pfeffer. According to the German outlet FAZ,...
MUSEUMS
Fstoppers

Should Product Photographers Learn 3D Modeling?

Most of the time, when it comes to photography or video of cars, beauty products, cosmetics, and even shoes, it’s made on a computer and not by a photographer. There are several reasons for this, but in this video, Karl Taylor, a renowned product photographer and educator, discusses photography versus 3D CGI and the advantages of each.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Photography#Carnegie Galleries#Tc Michigan#Social Environmental
Phys.org

Better understanding of people's comfort in urban public spaces

Comfortable urban public spaces play an important role in shaping healthy behaviors and raising well-being among citizens. Given the context of climate change, unplanned urbanization, and the worldwide air-borne pandemic, there is prominent concern about comfort in urban planning and municipal policymaking considering the increasing awareness of outdoor environment vulnerability. For his Ph.D. research, You Peng developed methodology to assesses comfort in urban public spaces.
geardiary

Brickit Aims to Bring High Tech Creativity to That Mess of Lego Bricks!

When my brother outgrew his LEGO bricks back in the early 90s, my mom had the foresight to pack them away for future generations. It’s quite amusing to see my son build things out of the same LEGO his uncle used (and see him occasionally texting my brother to ask why he drew his initials in all the roof pieces). Everyone has that big LEGO bin from years of accumulated bricks, and Brickit thinks they’ve cracked the way to inspire you to see potential in every mismatched choice.
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceBlog.com

Many attendees of gatherings like Burning Man report “transformative experiences”

Throughout history, mass gatherings such as collective rituals, ceremonies, and pilgrimages have created intense social bonds and feelings of unity in human societies. But Yale psychologists wondered if modern day secular gatherings that emphasize creativity and community serve an even broader purpose. The research team studied people’s subjective experiences and...
SCIENCE
Hypebae

Visual Artist Amber Park on Navigating the NFT Space as a Female, Asian, Queer Creative

Amber Park wears many hats — creative director, visual artist, art director and so on. She also jokingly calls herself a therapist when she’s working with musicians. Furthering her artistry, the Korean-American creative has tapped into the ever-so-talked-about NFT space, launching a collection dubbed “I Like You, You’re Weird (ILYYW)” with Mason Rothschild, the artist behind the famous MetaBirkins NFTs.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NBC News

Photographer Naima Green is creating an archive of queer representation

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. Closeness, desire and safety are layered through the work of Naima Green, a queer artist and educator based in New York City. Her work often invites participation, and her portraiture is an archive of representation. Deep observation and intimacy are core to her process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Get to Know: Clara Pinto

“Enigmatic,” “impulsive” and “organic” are just a few words to describe textile designer and maker of namesake brand Clara Pinto, who recently presented her transition to ready-to-wear with a fall 2022 collection titled “Bioplastics & Wool” that infused artisanal textile techniques with innovative materials. The designer said her interest in natural dyes in making wool ultimately became key to her fall lineup. During London Craft Week, Pinto presented her first fashion show, with 200 guests. “These types of presentations are incredibly fulfilling and a great opportunity for people to see your work, but they are also very demanding in lots of aspects and you need a big team to make it through,” she said. “It’s good to know that designers and makers have alternatives to this — it could be doing a great look book and showing it online and could still generate a big impact.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

13 Names to Know from Parsons’s Class of 2022

There were 250 students in the BFA fashion design class of 2022 at the New School Parsons School of Design. Having reviewed all of their portfolios online and some of them in person, it occurs to me that while a post World War II mentality is still operative in the world at large—it certainly appears to be one of the factors involved in the war on Ukraine—these students seem little interested in geopolitics. Rather, they are keen cartographers of the nebulous realms of their psyches and documenters of their personal origin stories. There’s a lot of naval-gazing and empathetic exploration of trauma and disorder among the students. Shuqing Hu, for example, created a collection around a serial killer that tries to understand what factors might have contributed to the subject’s actions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy