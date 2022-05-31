Reflective Perspectives: Work by Liz Barick Fall

There were 250 students in the BFA fashion design class of 2022 at the New School Parsons School of Design. Having reviewed all of their portfolios online and some of them in person, it occurs to me that while a post World War II mentality is still operative in the world at large—it certainly appears to be one of the factors involved in the war on Ukraine—these students seem little interested in geopolitics. Rather, they are keen cartographers of the nebulous realms of their psyches and documenters of their personal origin stories. There’s a lot of naval-gazing and empathetic exploration of trauma and disorder among the students. Shuqing Hu, for example, created a collection around a serial killer that tries to understand what factors might have contributed to the subject’s actions.

