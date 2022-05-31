ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Journal

Here are 7 family-friendly summer attractions in Salina

By Caroline Fisher
 3 days ago
Looking for something to do this summer?

Salina has lots of attractions for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Salina Parks & Recreation Department takes care of 26 city parks, utilizing more than 1,000 acres of parkland, including a municipal golf course. In addition, Salina has museums, a zoo and a water park.

Check out some of these inexpensive outings.

Smoky Hill Museum — The Smoky Hill Museum explores history in unexpected ways, utilizing interactive activities.

The museum has more than 30,000 artifacts and offers programs throughout the year. The museum's current exhibit is "Let's Play," an examination of local Salina children and how they found ways to play.

Learn how toys evolved from the turn of the last century.

“It depicts the time area from the 1830’s to 1920’s of the lives of four Salina children,”said Kristy Williamson, the assistant to the director at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Rolling Hills ZooRolling Hills Zoo exhibits a variety of animals from around the world, including more than 100 species of animals.

“We had a baby rhino born in December,” said Isabella Berdndt, a front desk attendant at Rolling Hills Zoo. “The lion enclosure is estimated to open this summer. We will also have a free day for fathers on Father’s Day as well as a car show.”

Coronado Heights — This park was named for the Spanish explorer Francisco Vasquez de Coronado. Coronado Heights has a picnic area and a small castle, which the Works Progress Administration (WPA) built during the 1930’s. There is also a three-mile bike trail on the land.

Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park — The area's largest aquatic park offers rides, slides and waves. Thrill seekers can plunge more than 35 feet before splashdown. There is also a less active waterway, the Lil’ Smoke Lazy River. Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park offers day and season passes.

Indian Rock Park — One of the most scenic spots in Salina is Indian Rock Point. Indian Rock Park and Smoky Hill River Falls is on a dramatic stretch of the Smoky Hill River. The river flows between bluffs rising to 30 feet. There are several viewpoints along the trails. There’s a pair of waterfalls on the river, with relatively small drops, although the lower falls have an impressive horseshoe shape.

Oakdale Park — The park is the perfect place to walk or attend events. The Smoky Hill River Festival is held every June at the park, and vintage car shows are held in July. Oakdale Park features a trail around the park, a playground, tennis courts, an outdoor theater, botanical gardens and a memorial.

Jerry Ivey ParkJerry Ivey Park is named after a Salina police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 1975. The park features a beautiful pond, basketball courts, walking paths, a picnic shelter, a playground, sand volleyball courts, soccer fields, a splash park and a gazebo.

