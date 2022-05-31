ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Empire Asparagus Festival Returns Saturday June 4

Everybody’s favorite small-town festival is back, celebrating everybody’s – well, a lot of people’s – favorite vegetable. The always fun-loving Empire Asparagus Festival has returned, and moved up in the calendar to this weekend. This Saturday, June 4, the tiny town on the southern edge of the county welcomes revelers for a quirky-good time with asparagus-inspired food, music, and poetry! That’s right, poets of all stripes and ages are welcome – nay, encouraged – to submit their sonnets, free verse, haikus, even limericks, so long as they are in praise of or at least inspired by the early spring vegetable favorite. At 2pm the submissions will be read to the assemblage (hopefully by the poets themselves), with the audience response determining the “Best in Show.”
LAKE ANN, MI
Glen Arbor Arts Center Kicks Off Pride Month With Unconditional PRIDE PopUP

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s front yard and parking area will be turned into an open-air exhibition and music venue June 4, from 11am-3pm for Up North Pride’s Unconditional PRIDE Artist PopUP + Demo. The first of three summer pop-up events, it features work by LGTBQ studio artists and allies, and Up North Pride will have information about its immersive shipping container art installation project, plus updates about the 2022 Up North Pride events. Interlochen’s Sound Garden Quintet will perform and talk about making music in unconventional settings. Find more info on the event here.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
TART Trails Seeks Bingham Township Approval For Leelanau Trail Enhancements

On Thursday, June 2, TART Trails will be seeking approval from the Bingham Township Planning Commission for new amenities along the Leelanau Trail, including a porta-let at the Shady Lane trailhead and a landscaped rest node at the half-way point between Suttons Bay and Traverse City, with a covered picnic table and roof with solar charging station.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Post-Holiday Weekend Blotter And 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Memorial Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. There were a total of 900 Computer Aided Dispatch calls between 12am May 27 and 7am May 31. The following is excerpted from that time period.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

