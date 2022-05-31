ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City

 2 days ago

Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30...

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Glen Arbor Arts Center Kicks Off Pride Month With Unconditional PRIDE PopUP

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s front yard and parking area will be turned into an open-air exhibition and music venue June 4, from 11am-3pm for Up North Pride’s Unconditional PRIDE Artist PopUP + Demo. The first of three summer pop-up events, it features work by LGTBQ studio artists and allies, and Up North Pride will have information about its immersive shipping container art installation project, plus updates about the 2022 Up North Pride events. Interlochen’s Sound Garden Quintet will perform and talk about making music in unconventional settings. Find more info on the event here.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Empire Asparagus Festival Returns Saturday June 4

Everybody’s favorite small-town festival is back, celebrating everybody’s – well, a lot of people’s – favorite vegetable. The always fun-loving Empire Asparagus Festival has returned, and moved up in the calendar to this weekend. This Saturday, June 4, the tiny town on the southern edge of the county welcomes revelers for a quirky-good time with asparagus-inspired food, music, and poetry! That’s right, poets of all stripes and ages are welcome – nay, encouraged – to submit their sonnets, free verse, haikus, even limericks, so long as they are in praise of or at least inspired by the early spring vegetable favorite. At 2pm the submissions will be read to the assemblage (hopefully by the poets themselves), with the audience response determining the “Best in Show.”
LAKE ANN, MI
Post-Holiday Weekend Blotter And 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Memorial Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. There were a total of 900 Computer Aided Dispatch calls between 12am May 27 and 7am May 31. The following is excerpted from that time period.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Michigan is Home to Three of the Top 100 Golf Courses in America

Michigan has no shortage of great golf courses to play. According to a 2021 list from Golf Digest, Michigan has three golf courses in the Top 100 in America. Anyone that has golfed these courses knows why. However, if you haven't golfed at these three courses, you can now add them to your bucket list for the summer of 2022...if you can find a way to play them.
FRANKFORT, MI
Lifestyle
NWS: An Evening with Daniel Bergner

This author of "The Mind and the Moon" explores how to seek a deeper engagement with ourselves and one another. It raises questions about how we understand ourselves & the essential human divide between our brains & our minds. Guest host is Rick Coates, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Couple Posts Scary Video of Gaylord Tornado Barreling Toward Car

Just days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, a couple trapped in their vehicle posted a video of the twister heading right for them. The couple, whose names have not yet been released, shot the video from their car as they drove near Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, May 20. Fearing for their safety, the couple pulled off to the side of the road as debris was hurled toward their vehicle.
Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
Where tannery spread sludge on Michigan farm, a PFAS problem grows

WALKERVILLE, MI — The bucolic farmland along the Newaygo and Oceana county border seems far removed from the perils of industrial pollution. Yet, that is exactly what the state is investigating this year at two properties where crops and livestock were farmed on land tainted by manufacturing waste once used as fertilizer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fire Crews Put Out Railroad Bridge Fire In Mesick

Firefighters are looking into a fire that started on a bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County. Fire crews were called to the Railroad Bridge around 5:30 in the afternoon Monday. The bridge runs across the Manistee River in Mesick just north of M-115 between N. 9 Road and...
MESICK, MI
38-year-old man killed in Northern Michigan car crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Lake City man was killed Tuesday when the car he was riding in is believed to have run a stop sign and was hit by another driver. Michigan State Police were called to the area of S 37 Rd and E 32 Rd in Haring Township around 1:48 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash.
LAKE CITY, MI

