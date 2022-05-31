Event Search

Everybody’s favorite small-town festival is back, celebrating everybody’s – well, a lot of people’s – favorite vegetable. The always fun-loving Empire Asparagus Festival has returned, and moved up in the calendar to this weekend. This Saturday, June 4, the tiny town on the southern edge of the county welcomes revelers for a quirky-good time with asparagus-inspired food, music, and poetry! That’s right, poets of all stripes and ages are welcome – nay, encouraged – to submit their sonnets, free verse, haikus, even limericks, so long as they are in praise of or at least inspired by the early spring vegetable favorite. At 2pm the submissions will be read to the assemblage (hopefully by the poets themselves), with the audience response determining the “Best in Show.”

LAKE ANN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO