When is Top Gun: Maverick heading to streaming? Here’s the possible Paramount Plus release date

By Bradley Russell
 3 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick may feel the need for speed, but how quickly is it coming to streaming? Paramount Plus is confirmed as the destination for the Top Gun sequel’s home release, though a possible release date could be a long way off compared to some of its peers. Why? Let’s dive(bomb) in to the recent speculation around Top Gun: Maverick’s streaming plans and try and zero in on a Paramount Plus release date for the record-breaking sequel.

When is Top Gun: Maverick releasing on streaming?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Nothing official on Top Gun: Maverick coming to Paramount Plus just yet. While the likes of The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgheog 2 spin-dashed their way onto the streamer just a shade over 45 days from their theatrical release, Tom Cruise’s big-budget blockbuster is set to take the opposite approach.

According to Puck (H/T IndieWire ), the film is very much locked-in to an exclusive 120-day theatrical window. That means it wouldn’t come to streaming, nor would it be available to rent or buy on digital storefronts, until that period has elapsed.

Top Gun: Maverick was released on May 27. If the 120-day window holds, it won’t come to Paramount Plus until September 24 at the earliest . Which is quite a wait, but undoubtedly worth it from the perspective of Tom Cruise and those looking to maintain the cinema experience for as long as possible. It should also be available in both the US and UK, given the streamer's imminent launch in the latter region on June 22.

Speaking at MoffetNathanson’s 9th annual Media and Communications Summit (H/T The Streamable ), Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra said that the streamer will continue to offer the 45-day window for most of its films, but Top Gun: Maverick is likely going to be the exception.

"We do still look at it on a case-by-case [basis]. There are certain movies that are really made for the theatrical experience. Top Gun [Maverick] is a great example of that," Chopra said. "You should see that movie in a theater, and it will stay in the theater for a longer period of time."

Until then, be sure to check out our interview with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski as he talks through Iceman and Maverick’s "emotional" reunion.

