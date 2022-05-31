ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Study shows negative effect of inappropriate antibiotics on kids and resulting costs

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dan Gray
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTH5P_0fvYRnpt00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – A new study from Washington University in St. Louis says inappropriate antibiotics cause serious medical conditions for children, resulting in at least $74 million in excess health care costs in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibiotics “ONLY treat certain infections caused by bacteria.”

Even so, antibiotics are a common prescription for children.

“There is a general sense that antibiotics are benign, but, in fact, antibiotics are not benign,” said Dr. Anne Mobley Butler, an epidemiologist and assistant professor of infectious diseases at Washington University.

Past studies looked at a few hundred children and their antibiotic use, while Washington University researchers looked at 2.8 million children in the U.S. They examined insurance company claims to determine the cost of excess care and the negative side effects on children.

“The children who received inappropriate antibiotics had a higher risk of several complications, including skin rash, diarrhea … and a dangerous intestinal infection,” Butler said.

Arkansas has third-biggest drug problem, study finds

Children who were prescribed unsuitable antibiotics in outpatient settings such as doctors’ offices and urgent care centers were up to eight times more likely to develop complications.

“For influenza, we only saw about 4% of children receive antibiotics inappropriately. For bronchitis, we saw that 70% of children received antibiotics inappropriately,” Butler said.

The bottom line of the study is more education is needed for doctors and health care professionals in outpatient settings on guidelines for prescribing antibiotics and that parents should question pediatricians about their prescriptions

“When parents bring their children to the pediatrician’s office with a common bacterial or viral infection, they should feel empowered to ask questions and say my understanding is that we don’t need antibiotics for viral infection,” Butler said.

Arkansas hosts successful Drug Take Back Day with 28,000+ pounds of medications

Many hospitals have stewardship programs for doctors and health care workers to learn about the appropriate use of antibiotics. Such programs are less common in outpatient settings.

The CDC says there are some common bacterial infections that don’t need antibiotics, including many sinus infections and some ear infections, since those ailments typically get better on their own.

“Taking antibiotics when they’re not needed won’t help you, and their side effects can still cause harm,” the CDC stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of public appearances. Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Jones found out that she had been exposed to COVID-19, cancelled all of her evening appearances and took a COVID test. She tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test, according to a statement. Mayor Jones is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated and boosted.
KMOV

St. Louis health officials hold virtual town hall on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis health officials will update the public Wednesday evening on the current state of COVID-19 in the local community. The public is invited to attend the virtual town hall event that begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend but must register online beforehand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y101

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
State
Arkansas State
Luay Rahil

The 5th richest man in St. Louis, Missouri

This powerful company produces no products but makes money on every item sold. When companies want to update their wireless networks, improve their cybersecurity practices, or enhance their data analytics, they hire World Wide Technology.
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Bacteria#Cdc#Influenza#Bronchitis#Washington University
mymoinfo.com

New business tenant in Crystal City a mystery…for now

(Crystal City) R.L. Jones Properties which owns several buildings in Jefferson County and throughout the St. Louis region announced a lease was signed to fill the former Purcell Tire location in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says while a lease was signed, he does not know what will be moving in down the road.
labortribune.com

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive delivers for needy families

THANKING UNION MEMBERS and everyone in the bi-state region for their support of the 2022 national “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive on May 14, National Association of Letter Carriers Local 343 Executive Board member Pamela Stepney spoke to delegates of the St. Louis Labor Council on May 17 hailing the success of this year’s drive. Although collection totals are still being compiled across America, in St. Louis, as of May 20, over 170,000 pounds of food had been collected, enough to feed 89,863 meals.Since the first drive was held in 1993, almost two billion pounds of food have been collected. This year’s national results are not available yet. This is the first year the drive has been held under normal conditions since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. National partners in this year’s drive include the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, Vericast, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, Kellogg Co. and CVS Health. – Labor Tribune photo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
KMOV

St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCAs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and vegetables starting May 31, 2022. Each family is set to get a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the Gateway Region YMCA through PHA’s national ‘Good Food for All’ program. The program is to fight food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were also called to that location because […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy