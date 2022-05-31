ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest unites people, brings old friends back together

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gI1j_0fvYRfm500

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest once again drew thousands of visitors to the Grand Strand over the Memorial Day holiday, continuing a tradition that started in the early 1980s.

“It seems like it’s kind of growing, getting tourists and attractions,” Nicholas Thompson said.

The Carolina Knight Riders started the event in 1980, and riders said it has turned into a time for the biking community to enjoy each other’s company.

“A time to unite with others, get to see different motorcycles, get to see different people, diverse people,” Rezell Gore said.

Gore and his brother have been participating in Atlantic Beach Bike Fest as long as they can remember.

“We’ve been doing it forever,” Jammerson Gore said. “It feels good that they keep on the tradition.

Julia Morovitz, who manages the Good Vibes shop next to Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach said the event has been a boost for his business.

“Bike fest has been very good, better than last year,” she said. “I haven’t seen traffic in Myrtle Beach like this in so long, and I’m really happy we’re getting more people.”

Bikers from Detroit said they enjoyed this year’s Bike Fest and felt safe in the process.

The police trying to control the traffic and make sure we are as safe as we can be on our bikes, because we ride bikes also. They did a very good job this year I believe,” Mrs. Foridy said.

Negative reactions about the weekend were about parking access. People told News13 that the one-way traffic made it more difficult to access parking to get to the vendors or beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

Related
myhorrynews.com

Illumination Park outdoor art exhibit opens in Myrtle Beach

Broadway at the Beach’s latest attraction shines new light on one of Myrtle Beach’s premier entertainment plazas, spotlighting energetic sculptures that light up at night. Illumination Park is an open-to-public, outside art exhibit that debuted Thursday morning as one of the first attractions of Broadway’s new Key West Village area, located in the southeast corner of the shopping complex across from The Hangout restaurant.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Grateful Dog Festival returns to Timmonsville this weekend

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re a dog lover or a music lover, you’re in luck. The annual Grateful Dog Music Festival returns to the Pee Dee this weekend. The event raises money for three of the region’s Humane Societies. The festival raised more than $30,000 last year to help animals in need. Organizers hope […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biking
myrtlebeachsc.com

Lauren Clever, Former DRC Head, And City Of Myrtle Beach Part Ways

Lauren Clever, the former Director of The City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office, and the City of Myrtle Beach administration agreed to mutually part ways. Mrs. Clever is no longer employed by the City of Myrtle Beach. Reorganized in 2019, the City of Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Office provides...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

6 Free Family-Friendly Things To Do At Broadway At The Beach And Barefoot Landing

Live Music, Fire Dancers and Fireworks Are A Few Of The Affordable Entertainment Options For Families. Summer 2022 is kicking off with a bang at both Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing. Spend every summer night with options like strolling entertainers, street performers, live bands and fireworks. There’s plenty of time to enjoy free family-friendly entertainment at Myrtle Beach’s epicenter of fun and North Myrtle Beach’s only waterway shopping, dining and entertainment destination!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to car in pond near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Thursday near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. Crews were called to a pond near the Carolina Opry on North Kings Highway, Moore said. A News13 crew was on scene as crews removed a silver Hyundai Elantra from the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest brings hundreds to Grand Strand

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, some from as far away as California, were among those to visit the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022. Alexander McDuffie of Virginia said he has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years and is happy to be back this year. “I’m in […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police search for missing ‘Timmy the Turtle’ statue

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are looking for a missing “Timmy the Turtle” statue. “Timmy the Turtle” is a 50-pound bronze statue that was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project. The statue was last seen at the Bonfire Restaurant on a pedestal. “We know that its (sic) […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County trail added to National Trails System

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Revolutionary Rivers Trail in Florence County has been designated as a National Trails System, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The 60-mile trail includes swampland used as a hideout for General Francis Marion. He used the area as a hideout […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms near the Yucatan Peninsula

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s expected to form into Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

WATCH: Beach visitor sees what appears to be a bonnethead shark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A family was shocked to find what appears to be a bonnethead shark on Caswell Beach on Oak Island. Wolff Shipp submitted the video of the small shark on Monday, May 30. Though the signature shark fin is commonly associated with danger, Bonnetheads tend to be quite timid according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy