Quentin Tarantino has set his next project – a book on film history

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago

Quentin Tarantino's next project has been confirmed – and it's not his tenth and final movie .

The director is releasing another book, instead, which will hit shelves this fall. This time, it's a nonfiction work, titled Cinema Speculation, which is described as a mixture of film theory, criticism, and personal history, framed by key US movies from the '70s.

His first book, a novelization of 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , was released in summer 2021 and follows the movie’s protagonists, TV actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), both forward and backward in time.

Cinema Speculation's official synopsis from publisher HarperCollins is as follows: "In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with ‘Cinema Speculation,’ the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans — and all movie lovers — could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever."

Cinema Speculation is released on October 25. While we wait for Tarantino to return to the director's chair, fill out your watch list with our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies of 2022 and beyond.

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

