Stolen car flips in Madison, heroin found on suspect

By Laura Schweizer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqQRe_0fvYRF1J00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon who police said was involved in an overturned vehicle accident in Madison was charged Sunday night.

According to documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were flagged down by bystanders Sunday afternoon, pointing to a Honda Civic that was turned over on its roof near 1554 Gallatin Pike North. Officials said witnesses also pointed to a man, Cleveland Johnson, 29, who was walking away from the scene.

Madison church cameras catch suspects trying to steal catalytic converters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlXvP_0fvYRF1J00
Cleveland Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Johnson allegedly told police, he “didn’t know what happened, but was heading to his cousin’s residence.”

Officials said during a check of the vehicle and suspect information, the Civic was found to be stolen and Johnson had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant.

Johnson was then arrested and while he was searched, officers said they found heroin in his front pocket.

