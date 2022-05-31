ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenosha Homicide Suspect in Court Friday

wlip.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary hearing is set for Friday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Kenosha mother. 29 year old Timmy Brooks was...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 3

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Racine police: Graceland Cemetery shooting, 'multiple shots fired'

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said there were "multiple shots fired" at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, June 2. According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but the number of victims is not clear at the time, police said. From an obituary,...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

91st and Appleton fatal shooting: Jaruthh Gathings pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE - Jaruthh Gathings pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, June 1 to charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 91st and Appleton in March. Gathings faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. In court Wednesday, a Milwaukee police detective...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Arrests Made in Lake County Homicide, Charges Filed

(Waukegan, IL) Two people have been arrested and charged in a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Waukegan Police say 18-year-old Jorge Medina was the gunman in the Sunday incident that left 24-year-old Stefan Filipovic dead, and another man injured. Officials say the motive appeared to be retaliation from a shooting that took place last year. Another man, 19-year-old Fernando Andino, has also been charged. Authorities say he drove Medina to the scene where the shooting took place. Both teens are charged with first-degree murder…Medina is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, Andino faces additional charges of aggravated battery and fleeing. Despite the arrests, police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
Salon

Mourners shot at Wisconsin funeral for man shot by police

Mourners at a funeral for Da'Shontay L. King were shot at his funeral in Racine, Wisconsin on Thursday. "At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated," the Racine Department announced on Twitter.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armed robbery, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Around 2 p.m. on June 2, police identified the suspect and took him into custody. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery near 27th and Morgan on May 31 around 8:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Police: 2 people shot in Racine cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service. Sgt....
RACINE, WI
WKBW-TV

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms...
RACINE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in Club LaMark triple stabbing makes first court appearance

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of stabbing three people at an east side bar last week made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, online court records show. Julius Goodwin, 49, faces two felony charges of first-degree reckless injury involving the use of a dangerous weapon, one felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety involving the use of a...
MADISON, WI
Racine County Eye

Man charged with armed robbery after fight over a gun

A 19-year-old Racine man could spend decades in prison for armed robbery after witnesses told police he threatened them with a gun during a fight and stole their iPhones. Jayonte Lewis was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of armed robbery and second-degree endangering safety, one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and obstruction, and four felony counts of bail jumping. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 77 years in prison and/or up to $176,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired into Milwaukee home; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 19th and Vienna. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Police say the suspect (s) shot into a residence – striking the 28-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 teens arrested after Milwaukee shooting at 62nd and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested after they were seen in a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting Wednesday, June 1 near 62nd and Villard. Police said the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused, threats to Riverside University High School

MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to persons at Riverside University High School. Branden Raymond is now charged with terrorist threats - public panic or fear. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Dispatch received a call on May 24 from a person who stated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy