2022 4-H Archery National Qualifiers and Championship Winners Named

Four youths qualified at the North Dakota State 4-H Archery Championships to compete at the 2023 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Youths ages 8-18 competed in three age divisions. Youths ages 8-10 years were beginners, ages 11-13 were in the junior division and ages 14-18 were in the senior division. The competition has a barebow and freestyle division.

Senior division participants competed for the top four spots to qualify for the national championship. The senior competition consisted of three events: World Federation Field Archery (FITA), National Federation Field Archery (NFFA) and International Bowhunters Organization 3-D (IBO). The junior division competed in IBO 3-D and NFAA field archery. The beginners competed in IBO 3-D.

The Morton County team of Bennet Schuler, Hatley Hetleved, Kadin Beneke and Kendra Boehm placed first in the senior freestyle team division. The top four individual archers will advance to the national championship with the fifth place individual serving as an alternate.

Scores are out of 500 possible points for FITA, 160 for NFFA and 300 for IBO 3-D. Top senior archers and their scores for FITA, NFFA and IBO 3-D are:

First – Schuler with 343, 139, 271

Second – Hetleved with 348, 127, 258

Third – Beneke with 323, 131, 260

Fourth – Trace Christ of Stutsman County with 326, 131, 256

Fifth – Boehm with 319, 127, 253 (serving as alternate for nationals)

The McLean County team of Jayden Diffely, Cassidy Sommer and Leslie Hayes placed first in the senior barebow 3-D competition. Individual high scores in senior barebow were:

First – Diffely with 240 out of 300

Second – Sommer with 198

Third – Hayes with 154

Fourth – James Ketterling of LaMoure County with 147

The Morton County junior team scored 809 to capture first place in 3-D. Team members were Landon Mossett, Zoe Peterson, James McGarth and Anna Bargmann. The Hettinger County junior team of Keith Beau, Marck Schmidt, Westin Gilman and Kaleb Reindel finished second with a score of 745. Ward County was third with members Breanna Mindt, Brynlee Bloms and Stetson Brandvold with 687.

Individual top five scorers were:

First – Abigail Ferguson from Williams County with a score of 289 out of 300

Second – Mosset with 268

Third – Peterson with 261

Fourth – McGarth with 260

Fifth – Beau with 253

Individual top five winners in the junior FITA contest were:

First – Abigail Ferguson from Williams County with 239

Second – Brandon Kunz from Morton County with 234

Third – Kaleb Reindel from Hettinger County with 231

Fourth – Kacia Berg from Morton County with 227

Fifth – Broms with 225

The McLean County junior barebow team of Kaylee Magandy, Braelynn Smith, Molly Jochim and Bella Wimer captured first place with a score of 623. Individual top five scorers were:

First – James Dahl from Emmons County with 223

Second – Breanna Mindt from Ward County with 221

Third – Magandy with 214

Fourth – Smith with 205

Fifth –Wimer with 204

The Morton County beginner freestyle team of Haidyn Mosset, Jack Bargmann, Odessa Veith and Moritz Brekken placed first with a score of 743. McLean County team of Presley Thompson, Croix Carter and Hoyt Carter was second with a score of 643. Individual top five scorers were:

First – Everson Quade of Ward County with 284

Second – Mosset with 259

Third – Thompson with 258

Fourth – Bargmann with 250

Fifth – Hoyt Cater with 250

The McLean County beginner barebow team of Presley Thompson, Brooklyn Smith, Jordi Keller and Julius Schann captured first placed with a score of 604. The Hettinger County team of Claire Miller, Charlee Miller and Charlotte Marxen placed second with a score of 595. The third-place team from McLean County was Ruffo Parker, Ethan Franklin and Bekka Benz scored 398. Top five individual winners were:

First – Everson Quade from Ward County with 233

Second – Thompson with 232

Third – Claire Miller with 206

Fourth – Smith with 199

Fifth – Charlee Miller with 195

Shooting sports is sponsored by Scheels, a supporter of the North Dakota 4-H Foundation.