Menasha, WI

Here's what the Menasha Joint School District hopes to do with a potential $99.7 million referendum and how it would affect taxes

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
MENASHA - The Menasha Joint School District is exploring an almost $100 million referendum to rebuild Maplewood Middle School.

The proposal would create two schools within one building on the Maplewood campus: one for fifth and sixth grades and another for seventh and eighth grades. The two groups would be kept separate for the majority of the day, but they would share larger amenities such as a gym and commons area.

The seventh and eighth grade school would run as a middle school, while the fifth and sixth grade school would operate with an elementary model. Being on the Maplewood campus would give fifth and sixth graders access to additional extracurriculars they wouldn't get at the elementary buildings.

"We feel academically that we can do better work with our sixth graders in an elementary model," Superintendent Chris VanderHeyden said.

Here are more details on what the project would entail and what the two schools on one campus would look like, according to the survey sent to district households:

  • There would be separate entrances, offices and classroom spaces for grades five through six and grades seven through eight.
  • Shared spaces such as the gym, cafeteria, library, music and art rooms would be centrally located.
  • Playgrounds would be expanded to serve all students.
  • There would be dedicated drop-off and pick-up areas, as well as a separate bus loop to improve traffic flow.
  • Energy-saving features would reduce utility costs.

The estimated completion for the project is August 2025.

The district is gathering feedback from families through surveys that were mailed out to each household in the district earlier this month to see if it's feasible to go to referendum. Once completed, survey results will be shared with the school board in late June.

If survey results indicate support, the district hopes to have a referendum question on the November ballot, VanderHeyden told The Post-Crescent.

Menasha school taxes should stay the same if the referendum passes

Despite the potential referendum coming with a $99.7 million price tag, VanderHeyden said the district could borrow that money without increasing the school portion of property taxes.

The Maplewood facility, which was built in 1970, has small classrooms and few windows. Regardless of what happens with the potential referendum, VanderHeyden said, the district will need to make improvements.

The potential referendum plan helps the district educate students more efficiently, VanderHeyden said. Enrollment has declined over the past few years, which means less state funding, so the district has been asking itself how it can provide a quality education as efficiently as possible, he said.

One way to do that is to operate fewer elementary schools. Moving fifth grade to the Maplewood site helps with that, as does closing Nicolet Elementary, which will happen at the end of the school year.

Addressing the elementary schools, many of which are almost 100 years old, will happen in the third phase of long-term planning from the district's vision committee. The high school project was phase one and Maplewood is phase two.

If anyone who lives in the district didn’t receive a copy of the survey, VanderHeyden said to contact his office. Surveys are due June 6.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

