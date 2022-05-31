ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Here’s what Manitowoc County health officials say to expect this summer with COVID-19

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

MANITOWOC - Manitowoc County is going into this summer season with a low community COVID-19 transmission level, but Health Department Director Stephanie Lambert said we still need to take the disease seriously.

“The most important thing you can do at this point would be to get vaccinated,” Lambert said. “We continue to see tremendous protection from the COVID-19 vaccines.”

More than 50 people died in December and January from COVID-19 in the county, Lambert said, which comes out to more than 25% of the total deaths from COVID-19 in the county since 2020. The latest death was reported on May 15.

Most of those cases were caused by the Omicron variant , which caused a surge of cases that reached a seven-day average of 159 in January. Prior to that, the highest seven-day average seen in Manitowoc County was 84 in November 2020.

Lambert said the majority of cases that end in death are in people who have not been vaccinated.

“I just don’t know how to impress upon people the importance of the vaccination because it really does make a difference,” she said.

Currently, 60.8% of county residents, or 47,846 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 9.5 million doses have been administered in Wisconsin.

Manitowoc County is at a low level of community transmission. As of May 26, 11 new cases were reported and the seven-day average for new cases was at 18.

The Health Department offers the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 5 years old and older every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also receive free COVID-19 tests in the mail by ordering them from covid.gov/tests .

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here’s what Manitowoc County health officials say to expect this summer with COVID-19

