Roundup: Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Accident; CJ McCollum Joins ESPN; Mona Lisa Vandalized

By Kyle Koster
 3 days ago

Former first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning ... CJ McCollum joins ESPN, will make debut during NBA Finals ... Biden believes "rational Republicans" could move on gun control ... Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt ... Police identify Saturday shooting victim in Little Rock as 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl ... Bradley Cooper plays very convincing old man ... 'Top Gun 2' sets Memorial Day Weekend box office record ... Eurovision winner sells trophy for $900K to buy drones for Ukraine ... Sexual abuse becoming a recurring problem in Metaverse ... Big meteors on Monday night ... GoFundMe effort in honor of Uvalde couple raises more than $2.6 million in four days ... Thousands of flights canceled on Memorial Day Weekend ....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Cj Mccollum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cardinals#Baseball#Republicans#Celtics#Nba Finals#Mental Floss
