Roundup: Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Accident; CJ McCollum Joins ESPN; Mona Lisa Vandalized

Former first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning ... CJ McCollum joins ESPN, will make debut during NBA Finals ... Biden believes "rational Republicans" could move on gun control ... Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt ... Police identify Saturday shooting victim in Little Rock as 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl ... Bradley Cooper plays very convincing old man ... 'Top Gun 2' sets Memorial Day Weekend box office record ... Eurovision winner sells trophy for $900K to buy drones for Ukraine ... Sexual abuse becoming a recurring problem in Metaverse ... Big meteors on Monday night ... GoFundMe effort in honor of Uvalde couple raises more than $2.6 million in four days ... Thousands of flights canceled on Memorial Day Weekend ....

The 50 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2022 [The Daily Beast]

Johnny Depp Played a Random Gig in England While Waiting for Trial Verdict [Vice]

Ime Udoka 'proud' to lead Celtics to NBA Finals in 1st season after other teams passed on him [Yahoo! Sports]

The Famous Puzzle That Popularized the Phrase ‘Think Outside the Box’ [Mental Floss]

Udonis Haslem Has No More Worlds Left to Conquer [The Big Lead]

An absolute monster home run.

Looks neat. A great age for Star Wars content.