ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Weather: Cincinnati's first 90 degree day this year, then storms later in the week

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gobBh_0fvYQ4VC00

It's going to be another warm start Tuesdday after a sunny and hot Memorial Day Monday, with cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms coming later in the week.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service , thunderstorms that could form Wednesday ahead of a cold front may reach severe limits, with damaging winds as the main threat. Large hail also cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday may be the first 90 degree day in some locations, including Cincinnati. The NWS says the average date for the first 90 degree day of the year is June 9.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler temperatures in the days following the rain.

By the weekend, skies will be clear, and temperatures will be in the low 80s during the day.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Tonight, mostly clear with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 62. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low around 54 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Cincinnati's first 90 degree day this year, then storms later in the week

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Rain for the Morning Drive

CINCINNATI — Rain sticks around for the morning commute with one more rounds around lunchtime. Comfortable air takes over by the evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Remembering the June 2, 1990 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this day in 1990, dozens of tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Joseph Von Rissen was 15-years-old when a tornado ripped through Harrison, Ohio, just three miles from his house in West Harrison, Indiana. He remembers going to Harrison with his family to...
HARRISON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

17 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 3-5)

Valley Vineyards will host its annual Wine & Beer Festival this weekend, featuring alcoholic beverages made entirely in-house. Taste the locally-made alcohol and enjoy live music and food trucks while at the two-day festival. Admission to the festival is free, with a parking charge of $5. June 3-4. 2276 US 22 & 3, Morrow, valleyvineyards.com.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Cincinnati, OH

Did you know that 24 out of 25 of Cincinnati’s skyscrapers are in Downtown Cincinnati?. The city is the central business district of Cincinnati, Ohio. However, Downtown Cincinnati isn’t your typical concrete jungle. You’ll find a rich collection of historical architecture, arts, culture, and cozy local cuisine at...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Eaton Avenue to close Friday for street repairs

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department reports Eaton Avenue will close for street repairs Friday. Eaton Avenue will close between Elvin and Park Avenues beginning at 9 a.m. Authorities say the street should reopen by 3 p.m. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Frontier Days celebrates 60 years in Milford this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Milford Frontier Days is celebrating their 60th straight year of this hometown festival this week. The event started as a way to give people competing in the canoe races on the Little Miami River something to do after the race. Even though those races no longer happen,...
MILFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degree Day#Memorial Day
WLWT 5

Lanes blocked on I-275 in California due to crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes on I-275 EB are blocked near the US-52/Kellogg Avenue exit after a crash, Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. and delays are expected at this time. No injuries have been reported with this incident.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDTN

Woman found dead on West Chester road

The incident happened in the afternoon of Sunday, May 29. West Chester police said 46-year-old Sherry Berna Haywood, of Cincinnati, was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747.
WLWT 5

Lanes reopen along NB I-75 following crash

CINCINNATI — 11:00 a.m. The crash blocking the left two lanes along northbound I-75 at Mitchell Avenue has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 10:25 a.m. Police are blocking the two left lanes along northbound I-75 at Mitchell...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 in Liberty Township cleared

MONROE, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. The crash that was causing long delays earlier has been cleared. Traffic is flowing normally and no delays are expected. Lane closures are expected on SB I-75 between SR-63 and SR-129 after a crash Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. and...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Stretch of OH-129 to close for culvert replacement

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will close OH-129 between Cochran Road and OH-748 for a culvert replacement starting Wednesday. The road will be closed for 30 days while ODOT crews replace a culvert on OH-129 over Lick Run in Ross Township. Detours will be available...
ROSS, OH
Fox 19

NKY motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcycle crash in northern Kentucky sent one person to the hospital early Friday, Boone County dispatchers confirm. The crash was reported in the 9000 block of Wetherington Boulevard near Erpenbeck Elementary School at about 3:10 a.m. Only the motorcycle was involved. At least one serious...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
cowboystatedaily.com

Yellowstone Bison Gores Woman, Then Flips Her 10-Feet In Air

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Ohio woman was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet in the air in Yellowstone National Park on Monday after getting too close to the animal, park officials announced late Tuesday. The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy