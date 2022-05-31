ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s spawning season for Idaho bass. Let them go so they can grow, fishing expert says

By Jordan Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Late spring/early summer is a critical time for bass — and bass anglers — across the Gem State. As water temperatures warm, adult largemouth and smallmouth bass start moving into shallow water to hunt, build nests and spawn. When big bass are found in shallow water, their encounters with anglers increase. And while studies show that catching bass during spawning season doesn’t seem to alter their routines, catch-and-release is recommended so the fish can finish the important work of creating future generations.

Bass spawning is triggered by water temperature, and it doesn’t happen all at once. The fish come in waves, with some moving in as early as April and others holding off until June or even July, especially at higher elevations. With that in mind, some Idaho fisheries—Lake Lowell (pictured) being a prominent local example—prohibit bass harvest through June 30.

It’s a cool, special thing to catch a big bass in Idaho. Because of our climate, a 20-incher is usually at least 10-to-15 years old. For me, that alone is enough motivation to release big bass. Later in the summer, keeping a handful of medium-sized smallmouth from the Snake River is a viable option. But during spawning season—and year-round on trophy-sized fish—I say let ‘em go, let ‘em grow. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com , or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

