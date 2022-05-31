'The Pistons Pulse': Did the NBA draft board change after combine; more things we learned

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

• Producer: Wes Davenport

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys break down the lessons learned from the NBA combine in Chicago, and try to figure out if the Detroit Pistons' draft board has changed at all. Then, a game of "Sheed or Sham," where the duo give their guesses on interesting draft combine facts on the current roster.

