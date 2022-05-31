ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'The Pistons Pulse': Did the NBA draft board change after combine; more things we learned

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

Producer: Wes Davenport

Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: This week, the guys break down the lessons learned from the NBA combine in Chicago, and try to figure out if the Detroit Pistons' draft board has changed at all. Then, a game of "Sheed or Sham," where the duo give their guesses on interesting draft combine facts on the current roster.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

