Aberdeen, SD

Youth Development Center to be renamed to honor Foubergs, expansion will add 145 more kids

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 3 days ago
The Aberdeen Family YMCA Youth Development Center will soon be named in recognition of long-time supporters Glenna and Rodney Fouberg.

Beyond that, plans are in place for an expansion.

The nine-year-old facility will officially become the Glenna and Rodney Fouberg Youth Development Center during a public renaming ceremony on at noon on June 8. The event is at the development center, 6 S. State St.

Mike Quast, CEO of the Aberdeen Family YMCA, said the Foubergs have been long supporters of the local YMCA, and when Glenna Fouberg died in 2021, board members started looking for ways they could recognize her for the work she'd done.

The couple led the steering committee that raised money for the new YMCA built in 2005. They were also honorary co-chairman/chairwoman in the effort to build the Youth Development Center, which opened in 2013. Although built to take on more kids as years passed, the center was at capacity within two years and has been full since, Quast said.

Glenna Fouberg was an education advocate and leader in Aberdeen and beyond, reflected by her career and her induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Expansion will make room for 145 more kids

Now, as the YMCA adds the Fouberg name to the facility, Quast said plans are moving forward to begin publicly raising money for an expansion.

The Youth Development Center currently has capacity for 255 youth, 40 of which can be ages 4 weeks to 18 months. Once the expansion is done, the center will be able to accept another 145 kids, and the maximum for youth ages 4 weeks to 18 months will increase to 80, Quast said.

The 10,562-square-foot expansion to the west will add eight classrooms. Those classrooms will be for the pre-school age children, he said, with classrooms in the current facility converted to accommodate younger kids.

Talk of expanding started before the onset of COVID-19.

"We did our strategic planning before COVID and looked at expanding," Quast said.

The pandemic put plans for an expansion on hold even though there is a need for more youth care options in town, he said. Expansion talk resumed this year.

Now, Quast said, the center's waiting list for babies is six months.

The $3.5 million capital campaign to pay for the expansion is still in its silent phase. Quast said the public portion of the campaign will kick off in June with the hope of completing fundraising by March 2023 so construction can be completed by March 2024.

IN THIS ARTICLE
