Aberdeen, SD

After closing during COVID-19 pandemic, north Aberdeen Angelhaus location reopens

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
American News
 3 days ago
Angelhaus on Redwood Lane has reopened in Aberdeen.

This facility, at 1005 Redwood Lane, has been closed since November2020 after the onset of the pandemic, said Angelhaus owner and CEO Nathan Gellhaus. Residents were moved to the south Angelhaus location, at 1717 E. Melgaard Road.

The site at Redwood Lane finally opened back up on May 2, when five women moved into the home. Three moved from the Melgaard location, while the other two were new Angelhaus residents, said Gellhaus.

The quantity of staff was a main reason behind the temporary closing, said Gellhaus. While it became increasingly difficult to attract new staff, it also became more expensive, he said, and moving to one place, consolidated those staffing needs.

But, he said, the need for spaces in nursing homes and assisted living facilities has always been there and Angelhaus often has a waiting list.

Gellhaus said the reopening was possible because of an increase in people applying for jobs, as the location would not have reopened if it was not possible to adequately care for the residents.

Gellhaus said he switched to a platform that allowed job listings to automatically post to eight different websites instead of a single job search site.

Angelhaus is licensed as an assisted living facility, which includes a broad spectrum of care, said Gellhaus. The Melgaard facility offers more intensive care but is intended to bridge the gap between assisted living facilities and nursing homes. For example, that location is licensed to use a mechanical lift and offers dining assistance.

Residents at the Redwood Lane facility are a bit more independent, said Gellhaus, although residents at both places may suffer from memory issues. Both sites have services like registered nursing, medication management and hospice care.

Gellhaus said operation since the reopening has gone smoothly so far. While there are currently five residents at the Redwood Lane site, it is licensed to hold up to 11. Gellhaus said the facility is very home-like, which is one of the main goals of Angelhaus. Aside from the wheelchair ramp out front, it would be difficult to even know the house was any different from the rest of the neighborhood, said Gellhaus.

Angelhaus operates four other facilities in South Dakota with three in Yankton and one in Huron.

American News

American News

