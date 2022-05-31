ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner IDs man who died at the Susquehanna River over the holiday weekend

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 6 days ago

A 61-year-old man from Harrisburg died after he was found unresponsive in the Susquehanna River on Monday, according to the York County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police.

The man has been identified as Craig Sellers, who most recently was living in Dauphin County, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday but the manner and cause of death are pending further testing, the coroner's office said.

The coroner was dispatched to a marina in Goldsboro around 6 p.m. Monday for a reported drowning, a news release states.

Homicide: Reported trespasser beaten, killed by group according to York City Police

Police news: Murder-suicide, deadly shooting, gunfire injuries plague warm weekend in York County

The man had been found unresponsive in an area of the river. Occupants of a passing boat attempted to rescue and resuscitate him, but the efforts were not successful. He died at 5:57 p.m.

State police say the victim was previously on a boat that had stopped along the shore of Goosehorn Island in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County. While at the island, the man went into the river and became unresponsive.

Anyone with information about events that happened between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Goosehorn Island are asked to call state police at (717) 671-7500.

