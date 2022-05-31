ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Overturned stolen vehicle, suspect with drugs

WKRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted felon involved in an overturned vehicle accident has been taken into custody. Nashville armed carjacking: 8-year-old asleep inside. Groundbreaking for transitional housing for homeless. Felon charged with...

Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
Complex

2 Women Arrested After Police Find 500,000 Fentanyl Pills in Car

Two Arizona women were arrested this this week in a traffic stop turned drug bust. According to AZFamily, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, a small city located approximately 50 miles away from Phoenix. Officers say they pulled over a black SUV that was speeding, and identified the driver as 31-year-old Martha Lopez. Thirty-year-old Tania Luna Solis and two children were also identified as passengers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Pennsylvania man who sought treatment for jaw pain kills chiropractor by striking him in the jaw

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and other charges on Friday for murdering a chiropractor in November 2020. Joseph O'Boyle, 23, will be sentenced in the coming months for criminal homicide, criminal trespassing, and possession of an instrument of crime. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, as well as recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and simple assault, for punching a detective who was investigating the chiropractor's murder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, authorities say

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

‘Archetype of the Dangers of Meth’: Va. Woman Sentenced to Prison for Injecting Man with ‘Ice’ and Killing Him

A Virginia woman was sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison over the overdose death of a man in February 2021. Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony murder earlier this year. The defendant, in exchange for some degree of leniency in sentencing and for several additional charges being dropped, accepted legal culpability over the death of 47-year-old special education teacher Shannon Anthony Clark.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing Houston boy

A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson had chosen state District Judge Denise Collins to sentence him instead of the jury that had found him guilty of murder on Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores. Before being sentenced, the 33-year-old Jackson read a lengthy statement to Collins in which he offered his condolences to Josue's family but continued to maintain his innocence and question the validity of the DNA evidence that helped convict him. “I can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24. They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police in Brazil filmed ‘gassing mentally ill man to death in boot of car’

Angry protests have erupted in Brazil over the police killing of a mentally ill black man who was bundled into a vehicle by officers who then let off a gas grenade.Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, who according to his family had schizophrenia, was stopped by federal highway police while he was travelling on a motorbike in the city of Umbaúba on Wednesday.Video footage of the incident shows two officers holding the rear door of the vehicle as white smoke pours out of a 4x4.A man’s legs can be seen protuding from car and the video is punctuated by anguished screams...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

