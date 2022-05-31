ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood warning issued in Kansas City area

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
9:15 a.m. | The Kansas City area is under a Flood Warning until 2 p.m.

The Flood Warning impacts Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Buchanan counties in Kansas.

Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties could be affected in Missouri.

The warning impacts the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying bodies of water in the area.

7:25 a.m. | KSHB 41 News is monitoring multiple crashes impacting traffic in the Kansas City area.

6:41 a.m. | Westbound Interstate 670 at Genessee has reopened after the semi was moved from the crash location and crews began working to tow it away.

The next round of widespread thunderstorms is expected between 8-9 a.m.

Although rain has become more scattered for the time being, drivers are still asked to use caution when on the roads.

Evergy now is reporting 10,686 customers experiencing outages.

6:00 a.m. | Thunderstorms have brought flooding to the Kansas City area, causing ponding on roadways and portions of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch will remain in place in the metro today and tonight.

Amid the wet weather, a multi-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate 670 westbound at Genessee Street. A semi was jackknifed in the crash.

An additional crash was reported along 69 Highway Southbound past 103rd Street.

Interstate 35 Northbound Past West Pennway Street was flooded this morning.

Amid the threat of flooding, KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner provides safety tips to those venturing through the storms.

Evergy reports 84 power outages impacting 6,459 customers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
