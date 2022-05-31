Girl Scout Cookies now have their own makeup line

ST. LOUIS – Are you looking to add some sweetness to your makeup routine?

Check out this new Girl Scout Cookie cosmetic line. HipDot is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to make the new makeup. It includes two eye shadow palettes, the Coconut Caramel and the Thin Mints. There are also three colored lipsticks and an eyeshadow brush set in a collectors box.

The items are available to purchase on ULTA.com and HipDot.com for a limited time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.