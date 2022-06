I've seen them a million times, and gotten a million different names. Yesterday, I was standing in my kitchen looking out the window into may back yard, and noticed this gigantic bug that I've seen many times before. Initially, it looks like a great big mosquito. But I've never had one annoyingly buzzing around my head like skeeters do, so I've often wondered what their deal is.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO