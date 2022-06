Melting butter in the microwave is definitely a time save. When you are popping up popcorn on the stove top, melting butter in your microwave allows you to enjoy those fluffy popped kernels that much sooner. Need a little melted butter to pour over your ears of corn? The microwave has got you covered. And, according to Bon Appetit, melted butter and baking can be a baker's best friend, depending on what you're baking, and the microwave can turn butter from a solid stick to a bowl of liquid in a matter of seconds.

5 DAYS AGO