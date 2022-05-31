ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestle Toll House's Cafe By Chip Is Shutting Off Its Ovens

By Savanna Swain-Wilson
 3 days ago
So much for getting Toll House cookies while out and about at the mall. According to a press release, on May 25, Crest Foods agreed to sell its franchise chain Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip to FAT Brands, a company famous for owning Johnny Rockets and Fatburger. The decision will...

Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Mashed

The Costco Hot Dog Hoax That Shocked Shoppers As Shares Tumbled This Week

Costco is famous for its various deals, but the most notorious bargain of all is the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. It's evident that even after people spend hundreds of dollars at the warehouse club, they can't resist the allure of this deal, because Costco sells an average of 135 million hot dogs per year (via 425 Business). In the current state of the world with rampant inflation, the $1.50 hot dogs serve as a reminder of simpler times and a treat after a day of shopping. Whether or not it's practical to keep it at that price, however, is another story.
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This Fan-Favorite Chocolate Treat

When you are having a rough day, sometimes it can help to have a little pick-me-up to boost you out of your rut. For many people, the best afternoon pick-me-up is their favorite snack. And many Costco shoppers were recently delighted to find out that their favorite sweet pick-me-up is back on store shelves. The brand's fan-favorite Kirkland dark chocolate coconut cashews have recently made their reappearance, and quite a few fans are excited to find that this tasty snack has returned.
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
DoYouRemember?

A McDonald’s Employee Advises Customers To Buy 20 Nuggets Every Time They Order

A man presumed to be McDonald’s employee has shown the general public how to get the newly made chicken nuggets when ordering from McDonald’s. This is one of the many problems encountered by customers daily. Using his TikTok account @nicaraguanjesu, the faceless worker displayed footage of the heat boxes used in the kitchen of a McDonald’s restaurant which was full of nuggets.
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
Mashed

Mashed

