Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Harassment

By Greg Cotterill
 3 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Seneca Falls Woman following a disturbance. Deputies arrested...

FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:20 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 30, of Sodus. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that the Town of Seneca Falls Court issued after Murphy violated the conditions of her sentence from a prior conviction. Murphy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment. The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Newark Police Department.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested on Manchester Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Manchester Town Court. Kristy Williams is accused of harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MANCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:32 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn. The arrest stems from a warrant that was issued in January out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court for failure to appear after being issued a summons. At the time of his arrest, Denman was being released from the Cayuga County Jail and was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man arrested after selling cocaine

A Lyons man was arrested by members of the Narcotics Unit. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher M. Williams, 32, of Lyons for criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Williams sold cocaine while in the Town of Seneca Falls....
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark man arrested for failure to appear in court

Police took a Newark man into custody following investigation into a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis J. Williams, 42, of Newark on a bench warrant for failure to appear in Ontario County Court. Williams was initially charged with DWI and...
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested for Threatening Woman with Knife

A Town of Rose man has been arrested for threatening a woman with a knife. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Frank Louder after the an investigation into a November 2021 incident where he is alleged to have broke a bed frame, then prevented a woman from calling 911 while threatening her with a knife.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Ontario County Court Warrant

A Newark man has been arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. 42-year-old Travis Williams is accused of failing to appear to answer DWI charges. Following his arrest by Wayne County authorities, Williams was taken to the Port Gibson Fire Department where he was transferred over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWARK, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester man arrested after stealing car at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday morning following the report of an armed carjacking. Officers said that a male reported that 25-year-old William Forysth stole his 2015 Honda Accord at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle. New York State Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled until hitting a pole on State Street near the Inner Loop.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls man breaks into home with knife

Police say a Seneca Falls man was arrested following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Aaron M. Ward, 36, of Seneca Falls for burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. Ward unlawfully made entry into a residence on Mynderse Street and...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Accused of Failing to Appear in Court

An Odessa resident was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear. Jayme Simmons is accused of failing to show up to Odessa Village Court as directed. Simmons was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
ODESSA, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Killed in One-Car Steuben County Accident

State Police believe speed and heavy rainfall were factors in a fatal one-car accident in Steuben County this week. 20-year-old Michael Hennessy, of Bath, was traveling east on Interstate 86 in the town of Erwin when he lost control of his car as he approached the Interstate 99 ramp. Troopers believe Hennessy’s car spun and struck a guide rail. He was taken to Corning Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man charged with unlicensed operation

A Penn Yan man was cited following a traffic stop in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Marshall J. Harris, 79, of Penn Yan for aggravated unlicensed operation. Harris was initially stopped for inadequate headlights. During the stop, a DMV check revealed that...
PENN YAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alleged attack of girl prompts overhaul of Monroe County probation

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has ordered a "top to bottom" overhaul of the county’s probation department following the alleged attack and rape of a 12-year-old girl by a level two sex offender who was on probation. The alleged sexual assault, which prompted a review of Monroe County's probation...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

3rd Person Involved in Auburn 4th of July Robbery Sentenced

One of the four persons involved in the Auburn July Fourth robbery won’t be going to prison. The Citizen reports 23 year old Anthony Torres of Fleming was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. Through a deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Torres was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for the pleading guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. He will also pay 1-thousand dollars restitution to the victim.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

