Waterloo’s Purple Heart Wall of Honor Dedicated
It’s been 4-years in the making, and last night the Waterloo Purple Heart Wall of Honor in LaFayette Park was formally dedicated. The memorial lists the...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
It’s been 4-years in the making, and last night the Waterloo Purple Heart Wall of Honor in LaFayette Park was formally dedicated. The memorial lists the...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 1