Waterloo, NY

Waterloo’s Purple Heart Wall of Honor Dedicated

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
It’s been 4-years in the making, and last night the Waterloo Purple Heart Wall of Honor in LaFayette Park was formally dedicated. The memorial lists the...

WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Unity House Names 3 New Directors in Ithaca

One local non profit now has three new directors – all based in Ithaca. Director of Day Services Aaron Brozon. Aaron has served as assistant program director for residential services in Tompkins County for 12 years, and joined the agency in 2006. Upon the resignation of Lee Sullivan, Aaron was selected to become the director of day services in both Cayuga and Tompkins Counties. He holds a B.A. in psychology from Seton Hall University.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Fox Run Vineyards Hosts Geneva Chamber’s May Mixer

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its May Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Fox Run Vineyards in Penn Yan on Wednesday May 11. The event was attended by several representatives throughout the region, including Chamber and board members, as well as community partners. During the event, attendees enjoyed...
GENEVA, NY
Waterloo, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Council Approves New City Manager

The City of Geneva has its next manager. Amie Hendrix was unanimously approved as the new city manager at City Council’s Wednesday meeting. Mayor Steve Valentino thanked the search committee for its hard work in assisting City Council during the process. The Ovid native has worked for Tompkins County...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Passes 2022-2023 City Budget

Auburn City Council voted to adopt its 2022-2023 city budget. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, councilors voted to adopt the 43,462,530 dollar budget. The vote passed 4-1 with Councilor Locastro being the lone no vote. Councilor Giannettino spoke before the vote:. Also passed at the meeting were agreements...
AUBURN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s Forgotten Hero: Medal of Honor Recipient William Perkins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two men from Rochester have received the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest military award for valor. Most have heard of Gary Beikirch who, as a combat medic during Vietnam continued to treat soldiers despite being under heavy fire, with wounds of his own. The other Medal of Honor recipient is William Perkins who has a name and story you’re probably not familiar with.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Councilor Lashes Out Against Geneva Mayor, Police for Removing Two From Police Budget Advisory Board

A resolution to remove two members of the city of Geneva’s police budget advisory committee over anti-police comments prompted an outburst by one City Council member. In citing Mayor Steve Valentino’s resolution at the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Laura Salamendra claimed those who are critical of the city’s police department are unfairly targeted.
GENEVA, NY
ithaca.com

Here we go again: Welcome to NY19

Here we are again. A little over a month before the originally scheduled June 28 primaries, and we have new district lines again — so long NY-22, and welcome to NY-19. The original Congressional map, which put Ithaca and Tompkins County in a Democratic stronghold with Cortland and Syracuse, was ruled to be unconstitutional by Steuben County Acting Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister. Indeed, the districts were heavily gerrymandered to favor Democrats after a bipartisan independent redistricting commission couldn’t come to an agreement and the lines were left to be drawn by the state’s Legislature.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Historic Syracuse factory with a house on the roof to become apartments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul has announced that construction has started on a $55 million project to convert the historic Moyer Building into an affordable housing development, called the Moyer Carriage Lofts. Syracusans may recognize the historic Moyer Building as the old factory with a house on the...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

