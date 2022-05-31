Palmyra Man Arrested for DWI

A little more than one year after leading Watkins Glen Police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour, an Ithaca man has been arrested. On May 13th of 2021, Gary Kurbanov was spotted by police committing a number of traffic violations while driving a dark-colored Audi SUV through the Schuyler County village. The 29-year-old allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed after officers attempted to pull him over. At one point, Kurbanov was clocked going 122 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone. He also nearly struck a tractor-trailer head-on as he was headed out of the village. The pursuit continued into Burdett and down several side streets and was eventually called off after police determined it was no longer safe.

WATKINS GLEN, NY