Bowie, MD

Tuesday Night: Md. Matters Co-sponsors Virtual Dem Candidate Forum for Comptroller

By Maryland Matters Staff
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

The Democratic candidates for comptroller, Bowie Mayor Tim Adams and Baltimore City Del. Brooke Lierman, will appear at a virtual forum Tuesday evening co-sponsored by Maryland Matters.

Maryland Matters Founding Editor Josh Kurtz will serve as moderator of the 90-minute discussion, which begins at 7 p.m.

The League of Women Voters is the lead sponsor for the events. Maryland Reporter, Maryland Nonprofits, Maryland Latinos Unidos and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy are the other co-sponsors.

Register here to watch this forum.

The winner of the July 19 Democratic primary for comptroller will face Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, in the general election.

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland.

