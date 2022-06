CHICKALOON, Alaska (WCIA) — Brett Winterbottom was at the right place at the right time this past weekend as he was involved in a heroic river rescue in Chickaloon, Alaska, on Saturday. Winterbottom, who is from Monticello, has lived in Alaska for the past seven years while working for Mica Guides. He was working the […]

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO