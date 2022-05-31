ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson County Schools director reflects on Texas shooting: ‘Must be aware’

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

As the school year ended, Schools Director Dr. Danny Weeks thanked students and staff for the accomplishments this year. Weeks also paused to think about the students and teachers fatally shot in Uvalde, Texas, and say that “in the midst of our celebration is a time of reflection and grief.”

“Our hearts again are broken for the loss of innocent lives, students, colleagues,” Weeks said. “Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers go out to these families and to our nation,”

A gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in the deadliest school shooting since 2013.

“Through our questions and frustration, we must keep those commitments we have to ensure that we are watching over “Every Student, Every Day,’” Weeks said. ‘While our essential purpose is education — we must make sure that we are diligent in providing safe environments. Safe from internal and external threats. We must be aware.”

“We must be aware of those basic physiological (Maslow's) needs, and develop meaningful relationships with students and colleagues,” Weeks added. “We must support families in their times of stress. We must keep the commitment of "See Something, Say Something."

The schools director said he was thankful for the resources in the school district that support safety, mental health, and families. Weeks said the district still needs more support.

All the schools in Dickson County now have police officers, called SROs, on campus.

“We are all truly blessed beyond measure,” Weeks said. “We are continually called to reach out to a broken world and provide those lights that are dimmed by hate, evil, violence. We must be, and provide those sources of hope, kindness, and compassion.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dickson County Schools director reflects on Texas shooting: 'Must be aware'

