As a longtime Upstate New York travel writer, sometimes I feel as if I have been everywhere. Of course, that is not possible and yes, I am always finding new surprises in Upstate New York. Over a decade of publishing ten books about the region and having traveled thousands of miles along the backroads and byways of Upstate, I have kept a journal of favorite places along the way. People always ask me about them. In this list I share "15 Faves" of mine and encourage you to give them a thought this summer.

