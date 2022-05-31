ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Woman, 52, reported missing from South Beach

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from South Beach. Diane Carlsen, 52, was most recently seen on Saturday around...

www.silive.com

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man snatches shoes off of women’s feet in Brooklyn, Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since January, at least three women have had to make their way home with only one shoe. According to police, one suspect is targeting women in both Brooklyn and Queens, stealing single shoes directly off of their feet. The first reported incident happened about 9 a.m. on Jan. 24 in front […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
Beach Radio

Middletown, NJ man arrested and charged for trying to lure 14-year-old girl

A Middletown Township is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl along Prospect Avenue. Middletown Police said they got a call on May 28 around 4:22 pm from the North Middletown section of the township about a man trying to lure the girl and quickly drove to the scene, and found the victim who was safe and physically unharmed.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Customer Accused of Killing NYC Deliveryman After Duck Sauce Feud

A man has been arrested for fatally shooting 45-year-old Yan Zhiwen, a delivery person for the Chinese restaurant Great Wall in New York City. Police charged Glenn Hirsch, 51, with murder and gun possession after identifying him as the man who allegedly gunned down Yan in Queens on April 30 while Yan was delivering food on his scooter. Hirsch has a history of increasingly violent encounters with the restaurant’s owner, Kai Yang, after he claimed he wasn’t given enough duck sauce for an order in November, police said. Yang offered him more duck sauce for free and refused his demand for a refund, which escalated into Hirsch calling the police. Since then, Hirsch had allegedly targeted Yang and his employees by waiting outside the restaurant, slashing Yang’s tires and pointing a gun at Yang. Hirsch has at least 10 prior arrests, including one instance of armed robbery, police told the New York Daily News. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described Yan, who leaves behind a wife and three children, as “a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking” in a tweet Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#South Beach#Public Information#Spanish#Crimestoppers
The Staten Island Advance

Man charged in slaying of Chinese restaurant deliveryman in Queens; dispute over duck sauce sparked ongoing feud: Report

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Queens man accused of gunning down a beloved Chinese restaurant deliveryman last month. Glenn Hirsch, 51, faces charges of murder and gun possession in connection with the April 30 incident, according to a written statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man faces criminal mischief charges in alleged graffiti incidents in Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old Port Richmond man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of graffiti incidents in Brooklyn, police said. Jeremiah Smith, of the 2100 block of Richmond Terrace, faces multiple criminal mischief and graffiti charges and one count of trespassing in connection to three separate incidents in Brooklyn, including one that dates back to last year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
52K+
Followers
34K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy